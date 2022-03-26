Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 26

The weather will be quiet for the weekend as the next best chance of rain doesn't come until later next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started off a bit chill with most locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia starting off in the 40s with some southern locations in the 50s. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s for the high temperature Saturday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday morning but still remain in the 40s for most and highs in the 70s again with a mostly sunny sky.

Though the weather will be nice, the lower dewpoints, lower relative humidity values and higher sustained winds and gusts will leave much of the area under a high risk of wildfires. Outdoor burning is not encouraged.

Surface moisture will increase starting Sunday through mid week, which will help to increase the morning low temperatures to the 50s starting Monday. High temperatures will also be above average as the stretch of dry air continues and reach as high as the mid 80s by Tuesday.

Rain chances will climb starting early Thursday morning as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern United States. Highs will be closer to 80 Thursday with the lows in the upper 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The front will slowly advance eastward and may keep rain chances in play for next Friday.

