Electric and hybrid vehicles in demand with rising gas prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Many drivers have been feeling the pain at the pump, which is why many are searching for new ways to save on commuting.

This includes conversations about electric and hybrid vehicles which are currently beating records on google trends nationally, and that trend is something we’re noticing right here in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee is ranked number 8 on the list for the highest searches in electric cars in the state of Florida but they may have trouble getting their hands on one. DePuy bought his Teslaback in 2020.

”That makes perfect sense, as gas prices go up, it’s an reactionary event, you know,” Eddy DePuy said, a Tallahassee resident. ”I like to be proactive generally and I can see things changing and gas prices always go up and go down so with the electrical car it definitely adds as a benefit and you can charge it at home on off-peak hours for pennies on a dollar.”

No matter how eager consumers are to go electric, there simply aren’t that many cars to buy since a micro ship problem spread nationwide.

“Whether it’s hybrid or EV, a problem that they’re having is getting those chips in the cars because there are thousands of chips in every car,” Dusty Rudd said, a sales associate with Werner Hyundai.

Rudd said they are doing what they can to keep the consumers happy.

”Right now what consumers are doing to be able to get their hands on electric vehicles and hybrids is that they’re actually pre-ordering them,” Rudd said. “So, we know what’s kinda incoming and people are starting to put deposits down and things of that nature in order to reserve them.”

With rising gas prices, Midge Mercer, a Tallahassee resident, is happy she decided to go with a Volvo but she says it does have its drawbacks.

“The cost of gas now is ridiculous, I think it is going to stay high for a long time and the ease of charging them, we have a charging station at home and this one obviously a public one but I would say that’s the biggest drawback is the shortage of charging stations,” Mercer said.

But it wasn’t only the gas prices winning her over, she is pushing to be more eco-friendly.

“It is to help reduce the emissions and I know that they are charged through fossil fuel facilities but I feel like it’s a little bit that I can do to make a difference,” Mercer said.

Rudd says that right now they don’t even expect to receive a shipment of E.V.’s until next month.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.