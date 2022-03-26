Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash Friday night leaves a scooter driver dead in Suwannee County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on county road 250 involving a scooter and a pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck was traveling on Country Road 250 approaching the intersection of 217th road when it crashed with the scooter.

The pick-up truck and the scooter came to a resting point on a grassy shoulder post-crash.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

