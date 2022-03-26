Advertisement

Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash Friday night leaves a scooter driver dead in Suwannee County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on county road 250 involving a scooter and a pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck was traveling on Country Road 250 approaching the intersection of 217th road when it crashed with the scooter.

The pick-up truck and the scooter came to a resting point on a grassy shoulder post-crash.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Deputy found a boy on the highway riding his scooter to reach his mother.
Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
UPDATE: Undercover sting led to Leon County correctional officer’s child porn arrest
Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email...
Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure
Governor Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis signs Financial Literacy Act, local attorneys react

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road.
Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a six-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County Wednesday...
UPDATE: FHP reports 4 injuries in 4 vehicle Madison County crash on I-10
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road
The Florida Highway Patrol says a tree is down on I-10 east in Jefferson County, near mile...
UPDATE: I-10 cleared after tree falls on eastbound lanes