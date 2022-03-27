Advertisement

55-year-old man suffers from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.(KWQC)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Steinhatchee man left with serious injuries Sunday overnight after losing control of his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 55-year-old man was driving his motorcycle without a helmet around 1:50 a.m. on northbound on State Road 51.

FHP said the driver was negotiating a left curve which led him to lose control and caused him to fall off of his motorcycle.

The driver went into an embankment located on the exact unpaved shoulder of State Road 51 facing east.

Taylor County Sheriff Department and Century EMS were on the scene assisting FHP.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy found a boy on the highway riding his scooter to reach his mother.
Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother
A vehicle plunged into the water along the Leon Gadsden County line Saturday afternoon.
GCSO: vehicle left Old Bainbridge Rd and plunged into river
Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email...
Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure
77-year-old retiree rejoins the workforce.
77-year-old retiree hits the workforce again
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County

Latest News

Pedestrian deaths
Pedestrian dies after stepping in front of a car in Pensacola
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road.
Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a six-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County Wednesday...
UPDATE: FHP reports 4 injuries in 4 vehicle Madison County crash on I-10