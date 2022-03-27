55-year-old man suffers from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Steinhatchee man left with serious injuries Sunday overnight after losing control of his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 55-year-old man was driving his motorcycle without a helmet around 1:50 a.m. on northbound on State Road 51.

FHP said the driver was negotiating a left curve which led him to lose control and caused him to fall off of his motorcycle.

The driver went into an embankment located on the exact unpaved shoulder of State Road 51 facing east.

Taylor County Sheriff Department and Century EMS were on the scene assisting FHP.

