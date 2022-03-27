Authorities locate vehicle in Ochlockonee River, close Old Bainbridge Road during retrieval efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 24 hours after a car left Old Bainbridge road and entered the river below, authorities say they’ve found the vehicle and are working to retrieve it.

Lt. Anglie Holmes with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office told WCTV authorities are closing Old Bainbridge Road temporarily as crews work to retrieve the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near the Leon-Gadsden County line.

WCTV broke the news about the search, which included dive teams from Leon County, FWC, FHP, GCSO, and other agencies.

Lt. Holmes said Saturday it was too early to release any details about the driver of the car, or even if crews had located the vehicle.

How the car entered the water also remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

