Charles’ First Alert Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were slightly warmer Sunday morning than 24 hours prior, but the sky was still clear as high pressure at the surface remained to the west of the Big Bend and South Georgia. The area will see a few more clouds during the day, but the weekend will end on a nice note with warmer daytime temperatures inland. Highs will be in the lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s inland. Wind speeds will be slightly lower than Saturday, but gusts along with drier air will keep the risk of wildfires elevated.

High pressure will slide east Sunday into Monday and will switch the wind flow from the northwest to southwest. The shift will bring a change in wind direction and more moisture in our area. Morning lows will be warmer starting Monday along with the daytime highs. Forecast highs Monday through Wednesday will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

Another storm system is forecast to move into the Southeast and bring higher rain chances as soon as Thursday morning. We could see a few morning showers Friday, but models differ on the setup for Saturday.

