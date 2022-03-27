Pedestrian dies after stepping in front of a car in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening that included a pedestrian and a Sedan.

According to FHP, a Sedan was driving westbound on State Road 296 in the outside lane.

A 30-year-old woman was walking northbound across State Road 296 (not in a crosswalk) around 8:26 p.m. when she stepped in the way of the Sedan and got hit, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Any charges will be pending the outcomes of the traffic homicide investigation, according to FHP.

