Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle plunged into the water along the Leon Gadsden County line Saturday afternoon.
GCSO: vehicle left Old Bainbridge Rd and plunged into river
Deputy found a boy on the highway riding his scooter to reach his mother.
Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother
Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email...
Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure
77-year-old retiree rejoins the workforce.
77-year-old retiree hits the workforce again
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County

Latest News

Authorities have found the vehicle that entered the Ochlockonee River Saturday afternoon,...
Authorities locate vehicle in Ochlockonee River, close Old Bainbridge Road during retrieval efforts
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Thomas County buried a time capsule to be dug in 100 years.
Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber celebrates 100 years with a gift for the future
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight