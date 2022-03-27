Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber celebrates 100 years with a gift for the future

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -The Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce buried a time capsule to be dug up in 100 years.

The burial was in celebration of the chamber’s 100th year anniversary and all of the growth since being established.

Executive director of the chamber Andrea Collins says the capsule seemed like the best way to celebrate the history of the chamber and all of the hard work that’s gotten them to today.

Collins’s hope is that in 100 years when the capsule is discovered, it offers the future generation a glimpse of their past.

”Some of the exciting things that are in there without giving too much away, of course, we have a positive Covid test. You know, who can, nobody is going to forget Covid,” Collin said. “That’s going to be a story that’s going to live forever and our decedents will you know hear of stories of what it was like during our time during the pandemic. So, we’ve got that.”

Other items included letters of prediction, written by middle school students. There were business cards or products from the local businesses in the community, books and letters from current city and state government officials.

Collins says all of the traditions and improvement the chamber has created over the past one hundred years, will be represented in the time capsule. When, discovered, those items can either act as memories from how the chamber evolved, or guidelines on how to continue its growth.

The aspiration to inspire the future also included a bench dedication ceremony for former chamber Director Llyod Eckberg. Eckberg was known for his love and commitment when it came to building up local businesses and the city of Thomasville itself. Collins says though she did not know him for long before he passed, his passion for the chamber and the community will never be forgotten.

So the capsule is not forgotten, there will be a statue placed on top of the burial site and coordinates have been sent to the International Time Capsule Society.

