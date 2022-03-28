Advertisement

Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer

A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.(Paramus Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.

According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.

The horse in the trailer was not hurt.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.

Paramus Police Officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 this...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have found the vehicle that entered the Ochlockonee River Saturday afternoon,...
UPDATE: Authorities recover body from car in Ochlockonee River
A vehicle plunged into the water along the Leon Gadsden County line Saturday afternoon.
GCSO: vehicle left Old Bainbridge Rd and plunged into river
Women dies after getting struck by a car.
30-year-old pedestrian dies after getting struck by a car in Pensacola
Deputy found a boy on the highway riding his scooter to reach his mother.
Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother
Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
Steinhatchee man suffers from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
A blind high school student sinks a free throw.
WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug