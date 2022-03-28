Crab Cake Deviled Eggs with Chef Ashley

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1/2 tbsp of honey mustard

1 tbsp of mayonnaise

1/2 tbsp of sweet pickle cubes

1 cup of jumbo lump crabmeat

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1/2 tbsp of diced red onion

1/2 tbsp of diced tri-color bell peppers

3 saltine crackers (crushed)

METHOD

Boil eggs for 10 minutes. After eggs have been peeled cut in half. Put yolk from egg into a separate bowl. Mix egg yolk, mayonnaise, sweet pickle cubes and honey mustered all together until smooth consistency. Fill your egg whites with yolk mixture.

Mix all the ingredients together. Form 8 mini crabcakes. Sautéed them in a pan with a little olive oil to coat the pan. 5 min on each side.

Place mini crabcake on each devil egg. Sprinkle paprika (optional) and enjoy!!!

