Crab Cake Deviled Eggs with Chef Ashley

Chef Ashley Douglas showcased her tasty take on deviled eggs on the WCTV set!
By Chef Ashley Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 tbsp of honey mustard
  • 1 tbsp of mayonnaise
  • 1/2 tbsp of sweet pickle cubes
  • 1 cup of jumbo lump crabmeat
  • 2 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1/2 tbsp of diced red onion
  • 1/2 tbsp of diced tri-color bell peppers
  • 3 saltine crackers (crushed)

METHOD

Boil eggs for 10 minutes. After eggs have been peeled cut in half. Put yolk from egg into a separate bowl. Mix egg yolk, mayonnaise, sweet pickle cubes and honey mustered all together until smooth consistency. Fill your egg whites with yolk mixture.

Mix all the ingredients together. Form 8 mini crabcakes. Sautéed them in a pan with a little olive oil to coat the pan. 5 min on each side.

Place mini crabcake on each devil egg. Sprinkle paprika (optional) and enjoy!!!

