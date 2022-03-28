Crab Cake Deviled Eggs with Chef Ashley
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 tbsp of honey mustard
- 1 tbsp of mayonnaise
- 1/2 tbsp of sweet pickle cubes
- 1 cup of jumbo lump crabmeat
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1/2 tbsp of diced red onion
- 1/2 tbsp of diced tri-color bell peppers
- 3 saltine crackers (crushed)
METHOD
Boil eggs for 10 minutes. After eggs have been peeled cut in half. Put yolk from egg into a separate bowl. Mix egg yolk, mayonnaise, sweet pickle cubes and honey mustered all together until smooth consistency. Fill your egg whites with yolk mixture.
Mix all the ingredients together. Form 8 mini crabcakes. Sautéed them in a pan with a little olive oil to coat the pan. 5 min on each side.
Place mini crabcake on each devil egg. Sprinkle paprika (optional) and enjoy!!!
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.