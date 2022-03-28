Federal judge denies preliminary injunction in City Walk case, trial set for December.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ongoing battle between the City of Tallahassee and City Walk Urban Mission over the operation of the Mahan Drive transitional residential facility could go through the end of the year.

After a hearing in early March, a federal judge filed a written order against City Walk’s request for a preliminary injunction, but it doesn’t mark the end of the issue.

Judge Allen C. Windsor explained in his order, a preliminary injunction is an “extraordinary and drastic remedy.” He said City Walk did not meet the standard.

Windsor said as a plaintiff, City Walk needed to establish four factors to earn a preliminary injunction; he wrote that City Walk did not meet the first requirement, of showing a “substantial likelihood of success on the merits.”

“That is not to say Plaintiffs cannot ultimately succeed on their claims. it means only that Plaintiffs have not made a substantial showing of success as to the claims they pursue at this preliminary stage,” Windsor wrote.

In his order, Windsor points out that while City Walk is bringing both facial and as-applied challenges to the City of Tallahassee’s law surrounding Transitional Residential Facilities, the preliminary injunction motion was limited to facial challenges.

“A plaintiff mounting a facial attack must usually prove ‘that no set of circumstances exists under which the [provision] would be valid,’” Windsor wrote.

He said City Walk did not prove that.

Windsor decided that City Walk did not show that every TRF permit implicates free exercise, speech, or association, and that they did not show that operating a TRF is an inherently religious activity, expressive conduct, or constitutionally protected association.

“Again, this is not to say that their conduct is not entitled to First Amendment protection. It is just that, at this stage, Plaintiffs have not met their burden of showing a substantial likelihood of success on the merits,” he wrote.

In a statement, City Walk’s attorney responded to the order.

“It appears to City Walk that the Federal Judge intentionally entered a very narrow ruling. The Judge concluded that the zoning provisions which govern transitional residential facilities (homeless shelters and supportive housing) were not unconstitutional in every instance, but only where First Amendment rights of free speech and free exercise of religion are at issue. Rather than issue a preliminary ruling on City Walk’s “facial challenge”, the Court invited us to pursue a decision at trial which will hold that the City’s ordinances are unconstitutional as applied to City Walk. While not abandoning its facial claims, that is exactly what City Walk plans to do. In the meantime, City Walk will continue to provide its vital social services and religious inspiration to the underserved homeless community in Tallahassee.”

Windsor set the corporate disclosure statement deadline for April 7th. Discovery will be due by August 5th, and the trial is set for December 13th at 8:30 a.m.

