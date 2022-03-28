Advertisement

Lee Brice headlining Springtime Tallahassee MusicFest lineup on April 1

Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin...
Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee announced Lee Brice as the headliner for its Music Festival at Kleman Plaza on Friday, April 1.

The opening acts will include local favorites Shift 8 and Tobacco Road Band, according to the press release. The festival will be free to the public.

According to Springtime Tallahassee, Brice’s chart-topping songs led to seven American Country Music Awards wins for the artist, including the Single & Video of the Year in 2021.

Brice recently reached #1 on the country radio charts with “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” He also had three other songs top the charts: “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Rumor.”

“Rumor” was nominated for Single of the Year at the 55th annual ACM Awards, while “One of Them Girls” won Country Song of the Year at the 2021 ASCAP awards.

On Friday, The Beer Garden at Kleman Plaza will open at 5:30 p.m. It will feature beer, wine, Pepsi products and various food vendors.

The opening acts will hit the stage at 6 p.m. Event organizers recommend arriving early to enjoy the evening of music.

The following groups are sponsoring the MusicFest:

  • Visit Tallahassee
  • Tri-Eagle Sales
  • Tallahassee National Bank
  • Titan Asset Management
  • Bonefish Grill
  • The Moon

If you would like more information, reach out to Springtime Tallahassee at 850-583-9613.

