Leon County hosts Operation Green Light to help residents reinstate licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Operation Green Light program runs from Monday, March 28th, through Saturday, April 2nd.

The program is part of a statewide initiative helping drivers pay off their fees and get back on the road with reinstated licenses.

As part of the program, the collection agency fees are waived, which can save up to 40%.

By Sunday, more than 300 people had already registered to work with the courts to pay off the fees.

“We either get them to pay off their debt in full if possible, or set up a payment plan, based on how much they owe, we figure out how much they need to put down. But with that agreement in writing, they’ll get their license back,” said Shannon Cash-Russell, the Director of Criminal Courts for the Leon County Clerk.

It’s an opportunity to pay off any overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, and save 40%.

Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller for Leon County Gwen Marshall Knight says this is important for citizens who have an outstanding debt with the court, and therefore a suspended license because it breaks the cycle.

“They have a hard time getting jobs because they can’t drive. And if they can’t drive, and they don’t have jobs, they can’t feed their family. So this is important, this is a way we give back,” Marshall Knight said.

You can participate over the phone, online, or in person.

If you are paying in person, you can visit the Leon County Courthouse in downtown Tallahassee or the Northeast Branch Office on Metropolitan Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Northeast Branch Office will also be open on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Wakulla County is hosting its own Operation Green Light from Monday through Friday, April 8th. Their office is extending its hours until 6:00 p.m. to allow people to participate.

