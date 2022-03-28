Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man is facing several murder charges in connection to a double homicide that happened at a Moultrie apartment complex, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.

The two were found shot to death at Art Center Apartments on the morning of March 18.

The GBI said McIntosh was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died as a result. The agency also said McIntosh was dating a relative of Butt and living in an apartment there with another person.

The GBI said Silas was known to have visited the apartment where Butt and McIntosh lived.

Silas was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of feticide, one count of home invasion and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Silas was taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

WALB News 10 is working to get a copy of Silas’ mugshot.

