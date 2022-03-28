Suspect in 2015 Tallahassee double murder & apartment fire enters guilty plea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing two people and setting their apartment on fire back in 2015 entered a guilty plea in the case Monday morning.

Walter Rayborn apologized to the families of Lance Love and Cornelius Poole, who were in the courtroom for the plea.

“I can tell you right now, neither of those men had to die,” Rayborn told the judge. “If I could go back and change it, I would.”

Rayborn said if he were sober it never would have happened and he will regret it for the rest of his life.

The plea deal comes nearly seven years after Rayborn’s arrest.

Rayborn was accused of a home invasion robbery and murder at an apartment on West Tharpe Street back in July 2015. Victims Lance Love and Cornelius Poole were found shot to death inside and court records say Rayborn set the apartment on fire afterward to try to cover it up.

“This man brutally murdered my son Lance Love and his best friend Cornelius. They both were two beautiful souls,” Love’s mother said.

“I’m praying that the memory of my sweet son Cornell will never be tainted by one big moment six years ago, but that he will always be honored by the millions of tiny moments that he took advantage of throughout his life to make us smile and that made us oh so proud to call him ours,” Poole’s mother said.

Rayborn was sentenced to multiple life sentences for the robbery and murders.

“I’m sorry,” he said to the victims’ families as he was led away in handcuffs.

