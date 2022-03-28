Tallahassee police release body cam video of arrest, officer placed on leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says one of its officers is on administrative leave after a video circulating on social media showed him flipping a suspect on his head before taking him to the ground. The department released the body camera video of the arrest Monday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m.

In the cell phone video posted online, you can see the officer making an arrest before getting physical with the suspect. The clip raised familiar questions about the appropriate use of force on the job.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell told WCTV officer Shawn Wright is on administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation. Wright has been with TPD for eight years.

The incident happened on Friday night, near Railroad Square. The suspect, Dalton McKnight, has been charged with a hit and run and resisting arrest.

TPD’s incident report states McKnight fled the scene of a minor crash in his vehicle, and witnesses gave videos of him and his vehicle to police. As responding officers investigated on scene, witnesses noticed McKnight walking nearby and positively identified him as the suspect to police, the report says.

“Upon attempts to detain the suspect, he resisted arrest and physical control was utilized to take him into custody. No injuries were reported,” TPD’s incident report says.

Chief Revell said he takes these cases very seriously.

“When we see something like this, it is always concerning to us just like it is to the community, but we have protocol and procedures in place,” the chief said. “I will have to wait until that investigation is complete and have the facts in front of me to render a decision on that.”

The chief said the length of these investigations can vary from a week to several months, but he thought this investigation would be on the quicker side.

You can watch the body cam videos posted on TPD’s Youtube page below.

NOTE: These videos have explicit language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

