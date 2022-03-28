Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: March 27, 2022

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

