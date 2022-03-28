Advertisement

Vehicle catches fire on Capital Circle NW

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle caught fire Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Don Hunter Lane and Capital Circle NW.

According to WCTV viewer Steve Ghazvini, it happened around 2 p.m.

In the video that Ghazvini sent to WCTV, you can see a vehicle fully engulfed in flames as a Tallahassee fire truck arrives on the scene.

Ghazvini says no one was injured in the incident.

WCTV is working to learn more information as to how the fire started.

