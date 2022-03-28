Vehicle catches fire on Capital Circle NW

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle caught fire Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Don Hunter Lane and Capital Circle NW.

According to WCTV viewer Steve Ghazvini, it happened around 2 p.m.

In the video that Ghazvini sent to WCTV, you can see a vehicle fully engulfed in flames as a Tallahassee fire truck arrives on the scene.

Ghazvini says no one was injured in the incident.

WCTV is working to learn more information as to how the fire started.

If you have video of breaking news, weather or sporting events, you can click here to submit pictures or videos to WCTV.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.