VPD encouraging signups for citizen’s police academy

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what police officers do on a daily basis? Well, now is the chance for you to be able to get that hands-on experience in law enforcement duties.

Starting April 14 and every Thursday after that, students will be able to start their journey with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The goal of the free eight week program is to give people a better understanding of the internal work of a modern-day law enforcement agency.

This program is open to anybody 18 and older and is a great opportunity for anyone interested in starting their law enforcement career.

“We have had several folks that are out on the road right now that have come to our citizen’s police academy,” Randall Hancock, VPD crime prevention officer, said.

Hancock said he believes the best part students will like most about the academy is the ride-along. You’ll be able to do things like have encounters with the community, answer calls and take reports.

Stop by the Valdosta Police Department or email to receive the application.

