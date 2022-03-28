Young Actors Theatre honoring Tallahassee’s ‘Leading Ladies’ during Women’s History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Young Actors Theatre is honoring exceptional women in the Tallahassee community through its inaugural “Leading Ladies Breakfast” on Tuesday, March 29. The effort is part of Women’s History Month, and WCTV’s Julie Montanaro is among those the theatre is highlighting.

The breakfast will be held at The Governor’s Club, and YAT says its “Leading Ladies” exemplify qualities of the strong female characters the actors present on stage: resilient and optimistic innovators, collaborators and placemakers.

The Inaugural 2022 Young Actors Theatre Leading Ladies are:

Anjali Austin , Chairperson, Florida State University School of Dance

Sally Bradshaw , Founder, Midtown Reader

Virginia Glass , Founder, 100 Women Who Care

Lea Marshall , Drama Teacher, Leon High School

Dr. Michelle Mitcham , Publisher, Tallahassee Woman Magazine

Heather Mitchell , Executive Director, TCC Foundation

Julie Montanaro , Anchor, WCTV

Karen Moore , Founder & CEO, The Moore Agency

Elizabeth Ricci , Partner, Rambana & Ricci, P.L.L.C.

Judy Sheridan , Developer, The Sheridan Center for the Arts

Susan Payne Turner , Executive Vice President, Prime Meridian Bank

Tina Williams, Founder, Young Actors Theatre

YAT says the event serves as both a celebration of the wonderful women and a fundraiser for the theatre’s nonprofit mission: helping the next generation thrive through dance, music and drama. The event will feature solos from some of YAT’s top students.

YAT is an educational institution for the performing arts, serving children ages 3 to 18. The theatre offers high-quality drama, dance, music and film classes. YAT puts on professional-grade performances at its in-house theatres after students prove themselves in the audition-based program.

During Women’s History Month and the “Springtime of Sisterhood,” YAT put “Little Women” on stage. That performance closed on March 6, but YAT is also exploring the story of Anna and Elsa via Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” which will run from April 8 to April 16.

