Avoid swimming in Shell Point Beach to avoid illnesses and diseases

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Shell Point Beach is under a high bacterial level advisory from the Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County.

At the moment, swimming is not recommended due to an increased risk of illness, according to FDH.

Follow-up sampling and testing will be conducted by DOH-Wakulla, and the alert will be lifted once levels are within an acceptable range.

DOH-Wakulla has been systematically screening local beach waters for signs of human and animal infections in order to protect the health of visitors to Florida’s coastal and Intracoastal waters.

Enterococci are enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tractor of humans and animals, FDH said.

According to FDH, enteric bacteria in beach water can indicate decal pollution, which can be caused by stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The bacteria may cause human disease, infections, or rashes if they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are swallowed while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, FDH said.

For more information, you can visit https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/.

