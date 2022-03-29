Advertisement

Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says one of his off-duty officers fatally shot his own father in self-defense. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started as a domestic violence incident between the parents of an off-duty Alabama deputy turned deadly when the deputy was shot then returned fire, killing his own father, according to the sheriff.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham called a news conference Monday to shed new light on the involvement of one of his off-duty deputies in Friday’s deadly shooting on Lower Wetumpka Road.

Cunningham said the situation started as a domestic violence incident involving the mother and father of one of his deputies shortly before 5 p.m. The sheriff said the deputy, his mother and brother were on the way to get a warrant and protection order when the father struck their vehicle, escalating the situation, WSFA reports.

The deputy told his mother and brother to leave, at which point he got out of the car and was shot five times. The injured deputy returned fire, Cunningham said, killing his own father in the process.

Cunningham identified the deputy as 26-year-old Cederic Law. He has been a deputy for two years.

Law was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition on Friday, but Cunningham said he was “doing good” when he visited him on Sunday to talk.

“I just tried to reassure him that we’re here for, I’m here for him” the sheriff explained, “because I look at all these guys and girls we got here as part of my family, you know, so I was just as concerned as his family’s concerned about him, as well.”

The shooting is being probed as a death investigation at this time by the Montgomery Police Department. The department said, as of Monday morning, that it did not currently have any other updates to provide regarding its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

