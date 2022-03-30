10-foot-tall, 200 pound colon on display in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 10-foot tall, 200-pound inflatable colon sits front and center at the Tallahassee VA clinic.

The interactive model is on display in honor of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and shows different anomalies that can be found during routine screenings.

“Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.,” said Shirleen Dupont, a nurse practitioner for the clinic’s gastroenterology unit. “It’s a preventable cancer, so that’s why it’s so important to come out and get screened.”

Dupont said the guidelines for screenings recently changed when U.S. health officials recommended last May that the average person start screening at age 45.

Anyone with gastrointestinal symptoms like reflux, diarrhea, difficulty swallowing, or sudden anemia should consult a doctor, but it’s also important to know that people can also be asymptomatic, said Dupont.

Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of the VA’s services and get screened. The display is open to the public at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic located at 2181 East Orange Ave. and is suitable for people of all ages.

