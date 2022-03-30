Big Bend PBA issues statement supporting Tallahassee officer placed on leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association says it supports the Tallahassee police officer who was placed on administrative leave after a video of him getting physical with a suspect during an arrest spread on social media over the weekend.

The PBA says the video circulating on social media has unfairly painted the officer’s actions as excessive use of force. The association believes the public has rushed to judgment before the incident could be “properly reviewed from all angles.”

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told WCTV on Monday officer Shawn Wright was placed on administrative leave as the department continues its internal investigation. Wright has been on the Tallahassee police force for eight years.

You can read the full statement from Richard Murphy, the president of the Big Bend chapter of the Florida PBA, below:

“Every day Tallahassee police officers exercise their judgment and utilize their training when responding to an incident where a crime has occurred. That is precisely what Police Officer Shawn Wright did when he responded to a report that an individual had fled the scene of an accident. When the individual returned to his vehicle, Officer Wright attempted to detain the individual, who was in possession of a knife and resisted arrest.

Officer Wright was then required to use reasonable force to effectuate the arrest. A video taken of the incident and posted on social media by bystanders has unfairly characterized Officer Wright’s actions as an excessive use of force. We believe this false narrative has created a rush to judgment before the video has been properly reviewed from all angles. The individual even stated that he did not sustain any injuries. While it’s easy to second guess our officers during difficult situations, it’s critical that the facts are fully presented and when they are in this case, we are confident that the public will see Police Officer Wright did exactly what he was trained to do. He has the full support of his brother and sister officers at the PBA.”

The Tallahassee Police Department released body camera videos of the arrest on its Youtube page Monday afternoon.

NOTE: These videos have explicit language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

