City hosts event to gather public input on Northwood parcel plans

Demolition continues at the former Northwood mall; it’s expected to be complete in April.
By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee hosted another event Tuesday evening to gather public input on the future of the Northwood parcel.

Tuesday’s community engagement event ran from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center on Monroe Street.

A similar meeting in January had 200 participants, and City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says she expects another crowd.

“We’re listening all along the way, through every stage of it. If you recall, when I first came to the Commission, it was about the location. Now, we have the location. And so now it’s a matter of what are we going to put on that location, and what do our neighbors expect to have happen there?” Williams-Cox said.

The entire parcel is almost 30 acres, and space is already set aside for the new headquarters for the Tallahassee Police Department.

The City Commission also voted to include a performing arts center in the planning process for the parcel.

The City’s map of the land shows five “development opportunity areas,” varying in size.

If you could not attend Tuesday’s meeting, you can also e-mail the City your ideas for the Northwood parcel at NorthwoodProject@Talgov.com.

You can learn more about the project timeline here. Following Tuesday’s meeting, a feedback form and project update will be attached at that link.

