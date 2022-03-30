COVID testing site comes to Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite declining COVID cases, one local church in Tallahassee isn’t giving up on providing COVID testing in the Frenchtown community.

The Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church is offering free COVID tests in Frenchtown now through August. The church’s pastor, Terry Price, says he’s hoping to keep resources accessible in the community out of an abundance of precaution.

“We just want to make sure that we keep some things within our community and allow our community to know what’s going on,’ said Price.

Pastor Price says despite the declining cases right now, he is very worried that with the possibility of large gatherings during spring break and more ahead during summer break, another surge could be in the near future.

The site has been up and operating for two weeks already, and although numbers have been low, Price says he still believes the need is there.

“I was one of the ones that was fortunate to go to FAMU for testing at one point,” said Price. “But it was the lines that got me, it was around the building almost. So, if we bring it to our community, then this will be a help for those who don’t have transportation.”

The site is located on Dunn St behind the church and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Price says the plan is to keep the site open throughout the summer and then he will reevaluate the need for testing.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.