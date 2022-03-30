Advertisement

Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT
ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana father fatally shot his son after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Charles Parish. The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene, WVUE reports.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

