Leon County Children’s Services Council hosting community engagement sessions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Children’s Services Council is hosting four listening sessions over the next two weeks.

The sessions will be held on these dates:

March 29 at 6 p.m. (Raa Middle School): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/274375202617

March 31 at 6 p.m. YOUTH ONLY (Palmer Munroe Teen Center): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/288905623497

April 4 at 6:30 p.m. (Walker-Ford): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/274401741997

April 5 at 6:30 p.m. (Chiles HS): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/274412684727

The meetings are an opportunity to lend your voice to the discussion on what the CSC’s priorities should be.

Leon County voters approved the creation of a Children’s Services Council in Nov. 2020; the group first met in May of 2021. They hired Cecka Green as Executive Director in Dec. 2021, and she started in her position in January.

The 10 member group decided on a 0.375 millage rate.

Green says as of March 2022, about $6.2 million has been collected by the CSC.

She says the Council plans to distribute between $5.4 and $5.8 million of the total funding; the remainder will cover administrative costs, which she says are higher in the first year.

The Council has also contracted with an independent research firm for a needs assessment of the community, which is required by state statute.

Green says they’ll have the first results next month, which will allow for expedited funding options to cover summer programming.

The complete report will be available in June, and it will include funding priorities going into the fall, beginning Oct. 1.

Green says the meetings over the next two weeks are another way to gather information about what’s needed in the community.

“It is a chance for community members to come and speak directly to Council members and staff regarding their needs, their gaps, what they see as promising programs and innovative practices, to help us make those decisions as we go into that expedited funding cycle,” Green said.

The CSC asks anyone planning to attend the meetings to pre-register at the links above.

