Now-defunct Black News Channel unable to pay some employees for “earned” wages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After filing for bankruptcy, the now-defunct Black News Channel is unable to pay some of its employees their earned wages, said a spokesperson.

The channel, which was based in Tallahassee but broadcast nationwide, touted 24/7 programming dedicated to covering minority communities. It had been operating for roughly two years when on Friday its President and CEO Princell Hair announced to employees in an email that the company would be immediately ceasing live operations and filing for bankruptcy. Employees did not receive their scheduled paychecks that day.

BNC spokesperson Tim Buckman told WCTV that payroll deposits that had been scheduled for Friday, would instead be deposited on Monday. By Monday, Buckman was no longer with the company.

After multiple follow-up requests by WCTV inquiring if employees had in fact been paid on Monday, a different spokesperson responded Tuesday night and said a majority, but not all employees, had been compensated for “earned wages.” Employees that still had “earned but unpaid wages owed” would have to wait until after bankruptcy proceedings and assets could potentially be liquidated, said the statement. It did not say how many employees were unpaid.

The statement also said the company filed for voluntary bankruptcy on Monday night and was working “to secure financing” for the proceedings.

Billionaire Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had been a major investor in the channel.

Read the entire statement below:

After multiple follow-up requests by WCTV inquiring if employees had in fact been paid on Monday, a different spokesperson responded Tuesday night and said a majority, but not all employees, had been compensated for “earned wages.” Employees that still had “earned but unpaid wages owed” would have to wait until after bankruptcy proceedings and assets could potentially be liquidated, said the statement. It did not say how many employees were unpaid. (WCTV)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.