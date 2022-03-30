Advertisement

Now-defunct Black News Channel unable to pay some employees for “earned” wages

On Friday, President and CEO Princell Hair announced to employees via email the company would be immediately ceasing live operations and filing for bankruptcy.
Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email...
Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email to its employees on Friday it would abruptly cease operations.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After filing for bankruptcy, the now-defunct Black News Channel is unable to pay some of its employees their earned wages, said a spokesperson.

The channel, which was based in Tallahassee but broadcast nationwide, touted 24/7 programming dedicated to covering minority communities. It had been operating for roughly two years when on Friday its President and CEO Princell Hair announced to employees in an email that the company would be immediately ceasing live operations and filing for bankruptcy. Employees did not receive their scheduled paychecks that day.

BNC spokesperson Tim Buckman told WCTV that payroll deposits that had been scheduled for Friday, would instead be deposited on Monday. By Monday, Buckman was no longer with the company.

After multiple follow-up requests by WCTV inquiring if employees had in fact been paid on Monday, a different spokesperson responded Tuesday night and said a majority, but not all employees, had been compensated for “earned wages.” Employees that still had “earned but unpaid wages owed” would have to wait until after bankruptcy proceedings and assets could potentially be liquidated, said the statement. It did not say how many employees were unpaid.

The statement also said the company filed for voluntary bankruptcy on Monday night and was working “to secure financing” for the proceedings.

Billionaire Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had been a major investor in the channel.

Read the entire statement below:

After multiple follow-up requests by WCTV inquiring if employees had in fact been paid on...
After multiple follow-up requests by WCTV inquiring if employees had in fact been paid on Monday, a different spokesperson responded Tuesday night and said a majority, but not all employees, had been compensated for “earned wages.” Employees that still had “earned but unpaid wages owed” would have to wait until after bankruptcy proceedings and assets could potentially be liquidated, said the statement. It did not say how many employees were unpaid. (WCTV)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
Missing man found dead in Tallahassee
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
According to court documents, State Attorney Jack Campbell officially charged Christy Wales...
Court docs: Woman was high on meth, driving with defective brakes in Wakulla crash that killed bicyclist

Latest News

It was a chance encounter that brought these two strangers together. Henry Yuma a wedding...
‘South Georiga piano man’: Pastor and wedding singer play music for cancer patients in Thomasville
In chance encounter, pastor and wedding singer play music for cancer patients in Thomasville
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: March 31, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Jon Harris Public Policy Director for Equality Florida speaks at a press...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over Parental Rights in Education law
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday