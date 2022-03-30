Advertisement

Springtime Tallahassee Krewes preparing floats for return of Grand Parade

Hundreds of volunteers are putting the finishing touches on floats representing different periods in Florida's history as Springtime Tallahassee approaches.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After being tucked away for two years, its almost time for the Springtime Tallahassee Krewes to reveal their floats and parade down Monroe Street.

The krewes are finishing a vision that began back in 2020.

The event for that year was canceled a few weeks before it started, and at the time the floats were almost done.

For two weeks leading up to Springtime Tallahassee, hundreds of volunteers put the finishing touches on the five floats representing different time periods in Florida’s history.

David Slaton, the War and Reconstruction Float Chair, says this is a true labor of love and a gift to the City of Tallahassee.

“We’re excited to give a great party for the City of Tallahassee. This is a tremendous economic benefit. It’s basically like another home football game. We’re responsible for 70,000 visitors coming to town. So it’s going to be a tremendous day”, Slaton said.

This year, the War and Reconstruction Krewe theme is “Moonlight on the Gulf,” which celebrates the historic Lanark Inn and the 20th century Krewe theme is “Alice In Wonderland.”

The Grand Parade will also feature 200 people from visiting Krewes.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

For more info on the events during Springtime Tallahassee, visit its website.

