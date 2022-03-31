Atlanta Braves teaming with Boys & Girls Club of Grady Co. for multiple April Events!

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - April is going to be a big month of baseball for the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls of Grady County!

First, the World Series trophy will make a visit to the Boys & Girls Club on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Friday, 4/15.

The public is welcome to view the trophy and take part in any other festivities from 4-7pm.

It is free to attend.

Then, the following week, the Braves will charter dozens of members of the Boys & Girls Club to Atlanta to sing the National Anthem before the Braves/Marlins game Friday, 4/22 at Truist Park.

Tickets to the game are now available for purchase here: https://fevo.me/forty-two.

Board members tell WCTV that $4 from every ticket bought at that link will go back to the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo/Grady County!

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.