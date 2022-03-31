Advertisement

2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Five students were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles were traveling north on US HWY 19 in Levy County around 3:45 p.m. with the school bus driving in front of the truck.

According to troopers, the bus stopped to drop off a student. The truck failed to stop and collided with the rear of the bus.

The driver and 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, troopers said.

FHP said five students were transported to Shands Hospital, two of which were in serious condition.

