Advertisement

GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise after remarks he made on a podcast.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican leaders have met with a GOP congressman who alleged drug use and orgies are taking place in Washington.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., into a meeting Wednesday.

The face-to-face was to address allegations Cawthorn made on a podcast that he was invited to an “orgy” and had seen cocaine use firsthand.

Cawthorn did not suggest any fellow lawmakers were involved in the actions but referenced people he “looked up to.”

GOP lawmakers complained during a closed-door party meeting Tuesday that they were receiving questions from constituents about it.

McCarthy said Cawthorn admitted in the meeting that his allegations were untrue or exaggerated.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back, and I laid out everything that I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy said. “And should - you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses his meeting about controversial comments by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (CNN, Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
Missing man found dead in Tallahassee
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana