Advertisement

GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is currently investigating a pedestrian-involved car crash that resulted in a fatality, according to the agency.

On Thursday at 4:48 a.m., GSP was requested to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Colquitt County.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 319, and a pedestrian was crossing U.S. 319 from Turner Road. The pedestrian failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle and was struck in the left southbound lane.

The pedestrian, later identified as Jackie Amanda Hembree, 53, suffered fatal injuries.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road
TFD FIRE
Fire at Tallahassee storage unit
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Cascades Park parking lot party leads to shots fired at parent’s car
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
Destruction caused by Thursday's tornado in Washington County.
UPDATE: Husband & wife victims of fatal Washington Co. tornado

Latest News

The Leon County Library's 'Art & Autism' event showcases incredible talent from neurodiverse...
‘Art & Autism’ exhibit showcases impressive talent while kicking off Autism Acceptance Month
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: April 1, 2022
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business
Leon County to host inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball state championships
Leon County to host inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball championships
Ukrainian residents living in Tallahassee say their families are still in harm's way as bombs...
Ukrainians in Tallahassee react as war enters 6th week