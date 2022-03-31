Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday

11:02 a.m.:

As the squall line advanced eastward late Thursday morning, the National Weather Service scaled back the extent of the tornado watch.

A tornado watch was in effect for most of the viewing area until 2 p.m. Thursday. As the squall line moved east in the morning, the National Weather Service allowed parts of the watch to expire. (WCTV First Alert Weather via NWS/NOAA)

There were no warnings in effect inland as of this update as the line of strongest storms extended from near Adel, Ga. southwest to Wakulla County. A special marine warning remained in effect for the offshore and coastal waters from near Carrabelle east to near Suwannee, Fla. until 1 p.m. Thursday. Waterspouts and wind gusts of 50 knots or greater are the concerns for the offshore and coastal waters.

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking power outages in the WCTV viewing area. As of 12 p.m., 3,398 customers lost power throughout the region.

Below, you’ll find the number of people affected by outages in several locations, along with links to the corresponding outage map:

9:50 a.m.:

The severe weather threat continued as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday as a squall line advanced eastward and already brought multiple reports of damage.

There were multiple reports of downed trees from thunderstorm and non-thunderstorm winds early Thursday. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee reported a wind gust of 40 mph at their FSU-campus-based office around 8:30 a.m.

A tree was also reported down on eastbound I-10 on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee as of 9:42 a.m., according to emergency management.

These are the places where high winds, tornadoes, and wind damage took place in the previous 12 hours ending at 9:42 a.m. Thursday. Reports via the National Weather Service. (WCTV First Alert Weather via NWS/NOAA)

The strongest thunderstorms associated with a slow-moving squall line were in the Big Bend closer to the coastline where the best instability was located. The concern for hazards such as damaging wind gusts, small hail and isolated tornadoes remained in places where a tornado watch remained in effect. Some counties west of the Apalachicola River already had the tornado watch canceled early.

8:17 a.m.:

A Tornado Watch was issued for the Big Bend and South Georgia through 2 p.m. Thursday. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be weather aware in the event any warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for the viewing area until 2 PM Thursday. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be weather aware in case warnings are issued for your area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/tBpcM7OB5p — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) March 31, 2022

The threat of severe weather is from a squall line that brought severe weather across the South Wednesday and Wednesday night. The threat for Thursday is a lower level 2 risk of severe weather, but there are just enough ingredients that will keep the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and hail in place.

The squall line will move from west to east across the area Thursday morning and into the afternoon. The line is expected to exit the eastern counties (I-75 corridor, southeastern Big Bend) late afternoon or early evening.

One severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the western Big Bend as of 8 a.m. that was set to expire at 9:15 a.m. Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph were the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee.

The line of rain and thunderstorms did produce at least one tornado in the Florida Panhandle early Thursday morning. A tornado was reported in Washington County where at least two people died and two were injured, according to local emergency management and the National Weather Service. Two homes were destroyed, according to a storm report.

My heart breaks this morning😢...this is damage from the tornado that destroyed homes in the Gilbert's Mill Rd. area. Photo from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/GHTmUkgw6S — Ryan Michaels WJHG (@RyanMichaelsWX) March 31, 2022

This story was updated to include information on the tornado in Washington County, Fla as well as a correction in the number of injuries.

7:18 a.m.:

There are several storm reports at this hour. Those include:

A possible tornado hit a semi-truck in Jackson county near mile marker 136. Diesel Fuel is being reported in the roadway.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting several trees and power lines down.

Tallahassee Fire Dept. was called to a report of lightning striking a house on Pine Fair Way off Pisgah Church Road. TFD says no fire was visible when they got on scene.

