Advertisement

Lowndes High head football coach resigning

The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning...
The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning for family reasons.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning.

Jamey DuBose is resigning for family reasons.

“The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to,” DuBose tweeted. “My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom.”

DuBose took over in 2020 and in two seasons, compiled a 20-5 record. This led the Vikings to at least the quarterfinals in both seasons.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
Missing man found dead in Tallahassee
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road

Latest News

The keynote speaker was new football coach DeMario Jones, who spoke on camera with WCTV for the...
Football coach DeMario Jones leads Godby High’s new coaches celebration
The athletic department for Godby High School held a ceremony Thursday to welcome its newest...
New Godby Football Coach headlines coach celebration
April is going to be a big month of baseball for the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls of Grady...
Atlanta Braves teaming with Boys & Girls Club of Grady Co. for multiple April Events!
April is going to be a big month of baseball for the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls of Grady...
Atlanta Braves teaming with Boys & Girls Club of Grady Co. for multiple April Events!