Lowndes High head football coach resigning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning.

Jamey DuBose is resigning for family reasons.

“The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to,” DuBose tweeted. “My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom.”

Lowndes head football coach Jamey DuBose has announced that he is resigning. @WALBNews10 https://t.co/DEUfXVpALS — Kyle Logan WALB (@KyleLWALB) March 31, 2022

DuBose took over in 2020 and in two seasons, compiled a 20-5 record. This led the Vikings to at least the quarterfinals in both seasons.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.