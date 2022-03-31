Advertisement

Missing man found dead in Tallahassee

TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.(TPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department found a man who was reported missing on March 16 dead.

According to a TPD twitter post, John Cesarano, 59, was sadly found dead on March 22 after 11 a.m. in the 400 block of White Drive.

The investigation determined the incident is not the result of a criminal act and no foul play is suspected, TPD said.

The case remains open and no further information will be released.

TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.(TPD)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road

Latest News

Honor Flight Tallahassee vice chairman Tom Napier joined the WCTV set to share the efforts...
Tom Napier of Tallahassee Honor Flgihts joins WCTV set ahead of 2022 flight
Derrick Sykes, a veteran himself, told WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan about his role in...
Big Bend Hospice veterans liaison Derrick Sykes joins WCTV set for ‘It’s Our Honor’ series
For the past several years, the Valor Team has traveled across our area to perform a service...
‘It’s Our Honor’: Valor Team gives terminal veterans final salute
Throughout April, WCTV will bring you stories about veterans in our area leading up to the next...
‘It’s Our Honor’: Tallahassee Honor Flight itinerary for April 23, 2022
Derrick Sykes, a veteran himself, told WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan about his role in...
Big Bend Hospice veterans liaison Derrick Sykes joins WCTV set for 'It's Our Honor' series