Missing man found dead in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department found a man who was reported missing on March 16 dead.

According to a TPD twitter post, John Cesarano, 59, was sadly found dead on March 22 after 11 a.m. in the 400 block of White Drive.

The investigation determined the incident is not the result of a criminal act and no foul play is suspected, TPD said.

The case remains open and no further information will be released.

TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16. (TPD)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.