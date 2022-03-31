Advertisement

Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl

A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in...
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Thursday, April 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.

The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.

Energoatom also said reports were confirmed that the Russians dug trenches in the Red Forest, the 10-square-kilometer (nearly four-square-mile) area surrounding the Chernobyl plant within the Exclusion Zone, and received “significant doses of radiation.”

The Russian troops “panicked at the first sign of illness,” which “showed up very quickly,” and began to prepare to leave, the operator said. The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

Energoatom said the Russians have signed a document confirming the handover of the Chernobyl plant and stating that the plant’s administration doesn’t have any complaints about the Russian troops who were “guarding” the facility.

“It turns out that the occupiers ‘guarded’ the station for more than five weeks, and even so well that there are no complaints,” Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The U.S. believes Putin is being "misinformed" by his advisers about how badly their forces are performing in Ukraine.(CNN, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, RUSSIAN MOD)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
Missing man found dead in Tallahassee
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana