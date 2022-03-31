Unloaded gun found at a Lowndes County school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School administrators found a student in possession of an unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle School early Thursday morning.

According to school officials, at no point was the safety of the campus staff or students in jeopardy. On-campus law enforcement reacted swiftly along with office personnel.

“Thanks to the keen awareness of our staff and students, the situation was contained as the school day started. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal,” said Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Lowndes County Schools.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.