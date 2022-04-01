Advertisement

Big Bend Hospice veterans liaison Derrick Sykes joins WCTV set for ‘It’s Our Honor’ series

Derrick Sykes, a veteran himself, told WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan about his role in coordinating the Valor Team's ceremonies for ill veterans in the Big Bend.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The veterans liaison for Big Bend Hospice joined the WCTV set at 4 p.m. as we kicked off the “It’s Our Honor” series ahead of the Tallahassee Honor Flight’s latest journey to Washington, D.C.

Derrick Sykes, a veteran himself, told WCTV’s Ben and Katie Kaplan about his role in coordinating the Valor Team’s ceremonies for ill veterans in the Big Bend.

You can watch the full interview in the video player at the top of this story.

