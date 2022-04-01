Advertisement

‘It’s just tough:’ Washington Co. residents grapple with tornado destruction

‘It’s just tough:’ Washington Co. residents grapple with tornado destruction
‘It’s just tough:’ Washington Co. residents grapple with tornado destruction(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado swept through Washington County early Thursday morning, leaving several homes destroyed.

One home in Alford was thrown across the yard, crashing into a barn.

The man who was in the house at the time, Dean Locke, ran outside to his car and was trapped there under the debris until the fire department rescued him.

He was later transported to the hospital for a broken back.

The man’s uncle, Euliss Locke, said Dean was in bed at the time. He woke up as the tornado hit and ran outside to take cover under his truck. Locke and other family members were out searching for anything salvageable to save on Thursday.

“This is family,” Euliss said. “The house that was destroyed this morning, that’s the house I grew up in. It’s a family house and it’s been passed down several years.”

Dean’s sister said the one item she found in perfect condition was a broom that dean had hanging on his wall, which belonged to their mother, who passed away many years ago.

She said she saw it as a small sign of hope.

Dean’s sister-in-law, Shannon Locke, lives just down the road. Her home was also damaged, though not nearly as much.

She said she and her roommate hid in their closet when the tornado hit. She remembers hearing a loud sound, almost like a train. It blew out her windows and sent parts of her barn roof flying.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” Shannon said. “Glad that I have family and friends that came out to help. It’s just tough. It’s just tough.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV School Closings
School closures due to expected severe weather
TPD found Cesarano dead after he went missing on March 16.
Missing man found dead in Tallahassee
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students badly injured in Levy County school bus crash
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
Live Blog: Severe Weather Threat for Thursday
Storm Damage in washington county
Two dead in Washington County storms

Latest News

It was a chance encounter that brought these two strangers together. Henry Yuma a wedding...
‘South Georiga piano man’: Pastor and wedding singer play music for cancer patients in Thomasville
In chance encounter, pastor and wedding singer play music for cancer patients in Thomasville
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: March 31, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Jon Harris Public Policy Director for Equality Florida speaks at a press...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over Parental Rights in Education law