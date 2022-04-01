Advertisement

‘It’s Our Honor’: Tallahassee Honor Flight itinerary for April 23, 2022

Throughout April, WCTV will bring you stories about veterans in our area leading up to the next...
Throughout April, WCTV will bring you stories about veterans in our area leading up to the next Honor Flight out of Tallahassee.(Honor Flight TLH)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout April, WCTV will bring you stories about veterans in our area leading up to the next Honor Flight out of Tallahassee.

The stories will air on Fridays during Eyewitness News at 4. WCTV’s “It’s Our Honor” series will culminate in a special live 4 p.m. show airing from Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 25.

Of course, the Honor Flight on Saturday, April 23, is the main event, and that special will showcase the highlights from the big trip.

Here is the itinerary for the tour of D.C.’s tributes to the American military:

TIMEEVENT
4:30 a.m.HFT Board and volunteers inside TLH Flightline terminal
5 a.m.Veterans and Guardians inside TLH terminal; team check-in, registration, breakfast
5:45 a.m.Wheelchair vets (all teams) TSA process with Guardian, followed immediately by all others
7 a.m.Flight departure from TLH
9 a.m.Arrival at BWI Airport, unload
9:45 a.m.Load buses for Arlington National Cemetery
10 a.m.Depart BWI for Arlington National Cemetery
11:30 a.m.Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery
12 p.m.View Tomb of the Unknowns
12:45 p.m.Load buses for Air Force Memorial
1 p.m.Depart for Air Force Memorial
1:15 p.m.Arrive at Air Force Memorial, lunch on buses
1:45 p.m.Load buses for Iwo Jima Memorial
2 p.m.Depart for Iwo Jima Memorial
2:15 p.m.Arrive at Iwo Jima Memorial
2:30 p.m.Load buses for WWII Memorial
2:45 p.m.Depart for WWII Memorial
3 to 4 p.m.Arrive at WWII Memorial, photos, lay wreath
4 p.m.Load buses for Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Arrive at Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials
5:30 p.m.Load bus for BWI
6:30 p.m.Arrive at BWI, TSA clearance process
7:30 p.m.Flight departure from BWI, dinner on flight
9:40 p.m.Arrival at TLH, welcome home with friends and family

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road
TFD FIRE
Fire at Tallahassee storage unit
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Cascades Park parking lot party leads to shots fired at parent’s car
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
Destruction caused by Thursday's tornado in Washington County.
UPDATE: Husband & wife victims of fatal Washington Co. tornado

Latest News

The Leon County Library's 'Art & Autism' event showcases incredible talent from neurodiverse...
‘Art & Autism’ exhibit showcases impressive talent while kicking off Autism Acceptance Month
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: April 1, 2022
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business
Leon County to host inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball state championships
Leon County to host inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball championships
Ukrainian residents living in Tallahassee say their families are still in harm's way as bombs...
Ukrainians in Tallahassee react as war enters 6th week