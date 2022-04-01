‘It’s Our Honor’: Tallahassee Honor Flight itinerary for April 23, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout April, WCTV will bring you stories about veterans in our area leading up to the next Honor Flight out of Tallahassee.

The stories will air on Fridays during Eyewitness News at 4. WCTV’s “It’s Our Honor” series will culminate in a special live 4 p.m. show airing from Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 25.

Of course, the Honor Flight on Saturday, April 23, is the main event, and that special will showcase the highlights from the big trip.

Here is the itinerary for the tour of D.C.’s tributes to the American military:

TIME EVENT 4:30 a.m. HFT Board and volunteers inside TLH Flightline terminal 5 a.m. Veterans and Guardians inside TLH terminal; team check-in, registration, breakfast 5:45 a.m. Wheelchair vets (all teams) TSA process with Guardian, followed immediately by all others 7 a.m. Flight departure from TLH 9 a.m. Arrival at BWI Airport, unload 9:45 a.m. Load buses for Arlington National Cemetery 10 a.m. Depart BWI for Arlington National Cemetery 11:30 a.m. Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery 12 p.m. View Tomb of the Unknowns 12:45 p.m. Load buses for Air Force Memorial 1 p.m. Depart for Air Force Memorial 1:15 p.m. Arrive at Air Force Memorial, lunch on buses 1:45 p.m. Load buses for Iwo Jima Memorial 2 p.m. Depart for Iwo Jima Memorial 2:15 p.m. Arrive at Iwo Jima Memorial 2:30 p.m. Load buses for WWII Memorial 2:45 p.m. Depart for WWII Memorial 3 to 4 p.m. Arrive at WWII Memorial, photos, lay wreath 4 p.m. Load buses for Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Arrive at Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials 5:30 p.m. Load bus for BWI 6:30 p.m. Arrive at BWI, TSA clearance process 7:30 p.m. Flight departure from BWI, dinner on flight 9:40 p.m. Arrival at TLH, welcome home with friends and family

