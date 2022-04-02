‘Art & Autism’ exhibit showcases impressive talent while kicking off Autism Acceptance Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The LeRoy Collins Public Library is using the power of art and music to showcase some seriously talented artists in the Tallahassee community.

The library’s ‘Art & Autism’ exhibit kicked off Friday at Railroad Square’s First Fridays festival.

Library Services Coordinator Christine Earp said it’s vital they cater to the needs of every community member.

“People are starting to realize that neurodiversity makes our entire population much stronger,” she said.

Those strengths shine through in colorful ways, including in an impressive art show inside the Able Artists gallery at Railroad Square.

The nearby Obsessions Gift Shop also features art work from artists on the Autism Spectrum. CEO Betty Proctor founded the shop four years ago.

“You can do this, and you can be a leader,” she said, adding that she started the shop to give her daughter, who is on the spectrum, an outlet for success.

Jordan Hill took his splatter paintings to Obsessions this week to be sold. He said art has shown him he can accomplish great things.

“With me, I usually give up on certain things, [but] with doing artwork and stuff like that, I’ve found peace,” he said.

Moments later, a customer walked in and purchased one of his paintings. How does he describe the feeling?

“I think just happiness,” he said.

The showcase also featured The Electric People, a rock band from Pyramid Studios featuring musicians with developmental disabilities.

Richard Carton has played trombone for the band for years. He said mingling with fans is a highlight.

“Get closer and closer to people, and have people come out and see you play and perform, that’s what I enjoy the most,” he said.

The ‘Art & Autism’ exhibit will also be featured at the main library downtown and online.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.