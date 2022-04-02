Cauzican Care Organization introduce two dogs up for adoption!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cauzican Pets joins WCTV with the sweetest dogs who are up for adoption.

One of the two lovely pets that were introduced was Daisy, a 6-months-old German shorthaired pointer mix who would greatly fit into a family with children. Daisy is very friendly but needs a little training since she is a puppy. She also gets along with cats!

The second pet that was introduced was Reasy, a 2-year-old bully mix who is great with kids. He just wants to love and be loved. He is updated with all his shots.

You can not go wrong with those two pets.

Cauzians Care host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted.

For more information, you can visit Cauzican Care’s facebook at this link.

