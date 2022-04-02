Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 2

After a wet Saturday for most, better weather is on the way for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a dreary and rainy Saturday for most of the viewing area, the clouds began to clear out of the western Big Bend and Southwest Georgia as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A continued clearing is anticipated for Saturday night into Sunday with the morning lows ranging from near 50 inland to the mid 50s near the coast. Sunshine is in the forecast Sunday with a partly cloudy sky on Monday as moisture begins to make a comeback.

Another storm system will set the stage for a low-end risk of severe weather Wednesday into Wednesday night, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The SPC has called for what’s equivalent to a slight risk of damaging winds and a few tornadoes across the Deep South - including much of the viewing area - in their Day 4 outlook.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday, April 5 showing an equivalent to a level 2 risk of...
SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday, April 5 showing an equivalent to a level 2 risk of severe weather.(WCTV First Alert Weather via SPC/NOAA)

Timing of the inclement weather wasn’t quite clear as of this update, but the afternoon hours may be the likely time frame. Keep monitoring the weather and forecasts over the next few days.

We could see rain and isolated thunderstorm chances lasting into Wednesday and, with another storm system, Thursday. The second storm system may clear out for better weather Friday with a potential of quiet weather next Saturday.

