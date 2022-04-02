Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday with the better odds in the Big Bend. Radar imagery showed heavy rain and thunderstorms quickly develop in the offshore waters in the Gulf of Mexico and move mainly east. Lighter to moderate rainfall was moving inland in the western Florida Panhandle as of 9 a.m., and it could impact Tallahassee’s Springtime parade. A trough of low pressure aloft moving through Arkansas is helping to develop a surface low and warm front in the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain and clouds are forecast to move out late Saturday, and Sunday will be better with rain chances near zero and sunshine. Sunday’ highs will be near 80 to the lower 80s in inland locations. Monday will bring a slim chance of a shower with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will need to be monitored as the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under what’s equivalent to a level 2 risk of severe weather. Timing isn’t hammered down yet, but trends will be monitored over the next few days. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates. Rain chances stay elevated Wednesday and Thursday as a second system moves by Thursday. Friday’s weather is expected to be much better with sunshine and drier conditions.

