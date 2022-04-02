Georgia pass Bill that limits race discussions in classrooms

GEORGIA, GA. (WCTV) - Georgia’s senate has approved a bill that would limit discussions about race in the classroom.

The “Protected students first act” passed 32 to 21.

The bill prohibits school boards and administrators from discriminating on the basis of race.

According to the text, teachers cannot teach that one race is inherently superior to another or that the US and Georgia are systemically racist.

The bill now goes to the state’s house for final approval.

If the bill passes the state’s house then it will head to governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

