Advertisement

Georgia pass Bill that limits race discussions in classrooms

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By David Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, GA. (WCTV) - Georgia’s senate has approved a bill that would limit discussions about race in the classroom.

The “Protected students first act” passed 32 to 21.

The bill prohibits school boards and administrators from discriminating on the basis of race.

According to the text, teachers cannot teach that one race is inherently superior to another or that the US and Georgia are systemically racist.

The bill now goes to the state’s house for final approval.

If the bill passes the state’s house then it will head to governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Taylor County crash leaves two dead and one with serious injuries
Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
TFD FIRE
Fire at Tallahassee storage unit

Latest News

The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close...
Meningococcal disease cases under investigation in Leon County
Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cauzican Care Organization discussed the organization and what they do while introducing two...
Cauzican Care Organization introduce two dogs up for adoption!
Rain and isolated thunderstorms could impact Saturday plans, but better weather arrives Sunday....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 2