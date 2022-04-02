Leon County to host inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will host the inaugural Florida High School Athletic Association’s beach volleyball state championships from May 6 to May 7.

The county signed a three-year contract to host the event, which includes 16 teams and 160 athletes.

Ryan Zornes is the Director of Sports and Sales at the Leon County Division of Tourism, also known as Visit Tallahassee. He says the successful bid for the event would not have been possible without partnerships with Florida State University and Leon County Schools.

“We’re looking at over half a million dollar economic impact with this event, so it’s really a great thing for our community, and the time of year is perfect,” Zornes said.

He says the event’s location in Leon County is particularly special.

“We’ve seen the NCAA just incorporate beach volleyball in the last decade, and Leon County was actually the first county to introduce beach volleyball competitively at the high school level,” Zornes said.

The championships will be played at FSU’s Seminole Beach Volleyball Courts.

Zornes says it’s another example of Leon County investing in its facilities and bringing in big events, pointing to the FHSAA high school football state championships, and the FHSAA cross country meets at Apalachee Regional Park.

“When we have an amazing facility, even without a beach, to be able to put high school athletes on a Division I college campus for their state championship is really special,” Zornes said. “For us to go out and put in a bid, and have the chance to host a beach volleyball state championship here in Tallahassee when we’re not known traditionally as a beach community really shows the strength of that relationship.”

Kailey Shuschtz is a big fan of beach volleyball, often playing with her friends for fun. She played in high school, and now plays in an intramural league at FSU.

“It’s something that’s just super fun to pick up with friends; you can play at the beach, or just courts around here!” said Shuschtz. “It’s definitely growing, and I love to see that.”

Shuschtz says the opportunity for young women to play in a state championship is exciting.

“My Lincoln team was able to win districts last year, but we just kind of stopped there,” she said. “So it will be a great experience to be more competitive, and get to go against teams from other regions throughout the state.”

The event will be open to the public; you can learn more about ticket information on the FHSAA website here.

