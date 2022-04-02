Local woman becomes a first time homeowner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a dream come true for one Tallahassee resident as she became a homeowner for the first time.

The Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held its dedication ceremony this morning honoring the Pierre Family.

This home is part of the Youth Build initiative which includes volunteers from FSU who helped fundraiser and provide construction for the home.

The home is made up of a two bedroom, two bath single-family home.

“I’m really happy because God is good,” said Ms. Pierre.

A new chapter has officially started for Ms. Pierre prompting one of the build’s sponsors to recall when she needed the same helping hand.

“He still says to this day, mom we never unpacked there and the reason we didn’t unpack there was because I wasn’t sure how long we’d be able to afford to live there,” said the President of United Way of Big Bend Berneice Cox.

Cox is now happy to be able to provide for so many other families just like her.

“I’m just excited about that and it brings back so many memories of my own life,” Cox said.

“I thank everyone, may God bless you,” Ms. Pierre said.

Prior to her dedication, Ms. Pierre was required herself to put 400 hours of work into her home before becoming the official owner.

Sponsors include Florida State University Habitat Campus Chapter, State Farm, Frueauff Foundation, United Way of Big Bend, Wells Fargo, and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

