Advertisement

Local woman becomes a first time homeowner

By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a dream come true for one Tallahassee resident as she became a homeowner for the first time.

The Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held its dedication ceremony this morning honoring the Pierre Family.

This home is part of the Youth Build initiative which includes volunteers from FSU who helped fundraiser and provide construction for the home.

The home is made up of a two bedroom, two bath single-family home.

“I’m really happy because God is good,” said Ms. Pierre.

A new chapter has officially started for Ms. Pierre prompting one of the build’s sponsors to recall when she needed the same helping hand.

“He still says to this day, mom we never unpacked there and the reason we didn’t unpack there was because I wasn’t sure how long we’d be able to afford to live there,” said the President of United Way of Big Bend Berneice Cox.

Cox is now happy to be able to provide for so many other families just like her.

“I’m just excited about that and it brings back so many memories of my own life,” Cox said.

“I thank everyone, may God bless you,” Ms. Pierre said.

Prior to her dedication, Ms. Pierre was required herself to put 400 hours of work into her home before becoming the official owner.

Sponsors include Florida State University Habitat Campus Chapter, State Farm, Frueauff Foundation, United Way of Big Bend, Wells Fargo, and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Taylor County crash leaves two dead and one with serious injuries
Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
TFD FIRE
Fire at Tallahassee storage unit

Latest News

The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close...
Meningococcal disease cases under investigation in Leon County
Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cauzican Care Organization discussed the organization and what they do while introducing two...
Cauzican Care Organization introduce two dogs up for adoption!
Georgia Capitol
Georgia pass Bill that limits race discussions in classrooms
Rain and isolated thunderstorms could impact Saturday plans, but better weather arrives Sunday....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 2